Great American Bakesale – T-Rex Cookies

Open Arms of Minnesota is a local organization that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to critically ill Minnesotans and their families – 100% free.

They’ve partnered with a network of bakeries to raise awareness with the Great Minnesota Bake Sale! The bake sale will raise much needed funds for the life-saving work of Open Arms of Minnesota. One of those bakeries is T-Rex Cookies. Tina Rexing, the founder of T-Rex Cookies, shows us how her Loaded Baked Potato Cookie is made. At T-Rex Cookies Eagan location, 20% of all proceeds will benefit The Great Minnesota Bakesale.