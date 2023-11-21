Accomplished cookie baker, Joanne Holtmeier, shares her recipe for Grasshopper Cookies!

Grasshoppers

By Joanne Holtmeier

Note: This dough must be prepared in advance. If preferred, substitute mint extract for the Crème de Menthe by using 1 ¼ teaspoons of mint extract for the dough and 1 teaspoon of mint extract for the frosting.

Makes about 40 cookies

Cookies:

½ c semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 c flour

¼ c cocoa powder

1 t baking powder

¼ t baking soda

¼ t salt

8 T (1 stick) butter, softened

1/3 c granulated sugar

1/3 c packed light-brown sugar

1 egg

2 t Crème de Menthe liqueur

1/3 c buttermilk



Frosting:

6 T butter

¼ c milk

2 T cocoa powder

2 t Crème de Menthe liqueur

2 c powdered sugar

½ c mint-chocolate chips, such as Andes Mint chips (the best choice, if you can find)

Chopped Andes mints for decoration

Directions:

In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips at 20 second intervals, stirring between each time, until melted. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In another bowl, beat butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

Add egg, Crème de Menthe and melted chocolate; beat well to combine, about 30 seconds.

With mixer on low, beat in half the flour, then the buttermilk, then the remaining flour mixture until just incorporated.

Refrigerate dough for 30-60 minutes to allow it to firm up.

Using a 1 Tablespoon cookie scoop, portion cookies and placed them on a parchment-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake in an oven preheated to 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until the top of cookies are puffed and the edges are set. Do not overbake. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes before removing them to a rack (placed over a parchment lined cookie sheet) to cool completely.

Frosting:

Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Remove from heat and whisk in milk, cocoa powder and Crème de Menthe until smooth. Add powdered sugar and whisk vigorously until smooth. Then add the mint chocolate chips and stir until chips are melted and frosting is smooth. The frosting will thicken as it sits for a few minutes. Spoon the frosting on the cooled cookies, allowing it to drip down the sides. Sprinkle chopped Andes Mints in top of each cookie for decoration.