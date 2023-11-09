Owner of St. Paul’s Golden Fig Fine Foods, Laurie Crowell, shares a recipe for Grandma Rita’s Cranberry Fluff during Twin Cities Live’s Thanksgiving Cooking Special, presented by the Nordic Ware Factory Store.

Grandma Rita’s Cranberry Fluff

Ingredients

1 lb fresh cranberries, ground

1 cup sugar, to taste

1 bag mini marshmallows -3/4 of them chopped up, rest left whole

1 20 oz can crushed pineapple, drained

1 tsp Vanilla bean paste

1 9 oz container Truwhip (you can use Cool Whip too, or even whip up fresh heavy cream if you’d like)

Instructions from Laurie

My Grandma would run the cranberries and the marshmallows through her grinder. I don’t have one, so I use my Cuisinart instead.



To grind thee cranberries, I process two cups at a time in the Cuisinart. Use the pulse option and press it for twenty, two second pulses.



Place ground cranberries in large bowl.



Sprinkle sugar over top and stir.



Stir in chopped and whole marshmallows.



Stir in drained pineapple juice and vanilla bean paste.



Fold in whipped cream.



Let sit in fridge overnight.



Taste for correct sweetness in the morning and add a little more if needed.