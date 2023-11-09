Ben and Elizabeth were asked for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Ben’s choice was the Chipotle Sweet Potatoes his wife, Abby, makes, while Elizabeth goes for her friend Lindsay’s recipe for stuffing.

Grandma Mina’s Dressing!!!



Ingredients

2 – 1 ½ Ib. loaves Sara Lee White butter bread

2 – 1 ½ Ib. loaves Sara Lee Wheat butter bread

6 tubes Jimmy Dean Sage Sausage

11 cups celery

9 – 10 medium onions

4½ sticks butter

4 tsp. sage (stirred into melted butter)



To Make Homemade Croutons

Do NOT dry the bread out too much.

Do NOT use CUB bread.

Bake at 375 degrees for 3 min. side 1 and 2 min. on side 2.

Let sit on cookie sheet a minute or two out of the oven before removing.

Cut in large cubes.



To Assemble and Bake the Dressing:

Fry sausage. Cut celery and onion in fairly large dice so they don’t overcook. Mix together Sausage, celery, onion, melted butter (with sage mixed in)

Mix in croutons. Cover with foil and bake at 370 degrees for 1 hour or until bread is soft and celery and onions become transparent Remove foil and bake another ½ hour or until dressing is desired crunchiness. Dressing will cook down to ½ original amount

