Gnocchi with pumpkin cream sauce
Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Market makes a gnocchi recipe that would be great served with chicken thighs or grilled skirt steak or served on it’s own for a Monday Night Meal.
SERVES 4
8 oz. sweet potato chunks (from the Produce Department)
2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 pkg (8 oz.) Kowalski’s Baby Bella Mushrooms (from the Produce Department)
1 tsp. fresh chopped garlic
2 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter
2 ½ tbsp. flour
1 ½ cup whole milk
½ cup pumpkin purée
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
½ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. ground chipotle pepper, optional
¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice, optional
2 tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Maple Syrup
1 pkg. (8 oz.) gnocchi (from the International Foods section of the Grocery Department)
8 oz. vegetable stock
2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
2 tsp. fresh chopped sage
1 tsp. fresh chopped tarragon
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice, optional
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
- Preheat oven to 375° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil to lightly coat.
- Bake in the preheated 375° for until crisp around the edges and a fork easily pierces the biggest chunks (25-30 min.); remove from oven and set aside.
- In a large, deep skillet or saucier over medium-high heat, heat 2 tbsp. oil.
- Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 min.
- Add garlic and butter; once butter is melted, add the flour and cook and stir for 1 min.
- Slowly whisk in the milk, stirring continuously.
- Bring to a boil; cook until slightly thickened (1-2 min.).
- Reduce heat to medium; stir in the pumpkin, spices and syrup.
- Add gnocchi directly to sauce, along with the stock; simmer until gnocchi is tender and has absorbed some of the sauce (about 10 min.) Stir in roasted sweet potatoes.
- Sprinkle in herbs.
- Add lemon juice to brighten the dish, if desired, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately.
TASTY TIP:
- This dish is great with roasted chicken thighs or grilled skirt steak!