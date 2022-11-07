Gnocchi with pumpkin cream sauce

Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s Market makes a gnocchi recipe that would be great served with chicken thighs or grilled skirt steak or served on it’s own for a Monday Night Meal.

SERVES 4

8 oz. sweet potato chunks (from the Produce Department)

2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 pkg (8 oz.) Kowalski’s Baby Bella Mushrooms (from the Produce Department)

1 tsp. fresh chopped garlic

2 ½ tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

2 ½ tbsp. flour

1 ½ cup whole milk

½ cup pumpkin purée

1 tsp. ground nutmeg

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. ground chipotle pepper, optional

¼ tsp. pumpkin pie spice, optional

2 tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Maple Syrup

1 pkg. (8 oz.) gnocchi (from the International Foods section of the Grocery Department)

8 oz. vegetable stock

2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

2 tsp. fresh chopped sage

1 tsp. fresh chopped tarragon

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice, optional

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

Preheat oven to 375° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place sweet potatoes on a baking sheet; drizzle with olive oil to lightly coat. Bake in the preheated 375° for until crisp around the edges and a fork easily pierces the biggest chunks (25-30 min.); remove from oven and set aside. In a large, deep skillet or saucier over medium-high heat, heat 2 tbsp. oil. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 min. Add garlic and butter; once butter is melted, add the flour and cook and stir for 1 min. Slowly whisk in the milk, stirring continuously. Bring to a boil; cook until slightly thickened (1-2 min.). Reduce heat to medium; stir in the pumpkin, spices and syrup. Add gnocchi directly to sauce, along with the stock; simmer until gnocchi is tender and has absorbed some of the sauce (about 10 min.) Stir in roasted sweet potatoes. Sprinkle in herbs. Add lemon juice to brighten the dish, if desired, and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

TASTY TIP:

This dish is great with roasted chicken thighs or grilled skirt steak!