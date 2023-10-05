Gluten-Free Recommendations

Rob Barrett, the host of Cooking For Dad’s has been cooking for us on the show for 15 years. He says he sometimes finds it hard to get a dinner invite to his friends houses because they confuse him as being this big-time chef. While he only claims to be a “hack cook”, the other obstacle he comes up against is that he is gluten-free. He’s here to show us some of his favorite gluten-free recipes he has made and some of his favorite gluten-free products – for the next time you are having to accommodate your gluten-free guests.

Foods to prepare:

Chili* – there is no gluten in chili but there is in corn bread!

Pasta dishes with gluten free pasta – GF Pastas are just as good as traditional pastas and most pasta sauces are GF. Most meat balls are not so be careful.

Any Asian rice dish with GF soy sauce – steak teriyaki for instance.

Grilled meats – Anything grilled should be good as long as there’s not gluten in the marinade

Rob’s Top Gluten-free Products:

*Rob’s Game Day Best Ever Chili

Ingredients:

1 lb ground turkey or beef

3 pieces bacon

2 brats skins removed

2” butter ( can sub 3 sp of olive oil)

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 onion chopped

1/2 jalapeno chopped

3 spoonfuls diced garlic

1 26 oz can of Red Gold Diced tomatoes

1 26 oz can or Red Gold Tomato Sauce

1 26 oz can of Red Gold Crushed tomatoes

1 can Bush chili beans drained

1 can Bush homestyle baked beans

1 can northern beans drained

2 sp Italian seasoning

1 sp sriracha sauce

2 sp chili powder

2 sp honey or sugar

50 g dark chocolate (1 bar)

Directions:

In a large pan fry 3 pieces of bacon until just crispy. Remove and chop into small pieces.

Add ground turkey and brat meat to the pan and cook until done chopping meat into small pieces with your spatula. Remove and place in a bowl with paper towels on the bottom.

In the same pan add 2” of butter and then add onion, garlic and jalapeño. Cook over low heat until tender, around 5 minutes.

Add remaining ingredients and meat and simmer over medium low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally.

© Cooking for Dads 2022