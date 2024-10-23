Ten years ago, Janna Aho discovered her son was gluten intolerant and that is when her journey with gluten free baking began. The creator of Janna’s Gluten-Free Bakery joins us with her recipe for a gluten free pecan chocolate and butterscotch chip cookie and tips for baking gluten free at home.

Baking tips for GF Cookies

Digital kitchen scale! Look for recipes with ingredient weights Don’t over cream butter and sugar Not all gluten free flours are the same Almond flour magic Add some flavor(s) Let dough rest /cure 12-48 hours Pan liners /parchment paper – a must! UNDERbake cookies Wait until completely cool before transferring off bake sheet

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Make the dough at least 6 hours (and up to 36 hours) in advance so gluten free flour has time to absorb moisture, leaves the cookies with the best texture and amazing flavor!



Ingredients:

2 3/4 Cup (330 g) 1:1 Gluten Free Flour Blend* (Bobs Red Mill Blue Bag 1:1 recommended)

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 Tablespoons (35 g) Almond Flour (finely ground)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 Cup (113 g) Unsalted Butter (browned and cooled, or softened)

1/2 Cup (113g) Salted Butter (browned and cooled, or softened)

3/4 Cup (150 g) Organic Light Brown Sugar

3/4 Cup (130 g) Organic Cane Sugar

2 Large eggs

1 Tablespoon Pure Vanilla Extract (or 1 teaspoon vanilla paste)

1 ½ – 2 Cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips



Instructions:

1. In bowl of stand mixer, fit paddle attachment, mix butter and sugars on low speed until just combined.



2. Add eggs and mix until combined.



3. Mix in Vanilla.



4. In separate bowl, mix dry ingredients: Flour, baking soda, salt, whisk together.



5. Add dry ingredients to mixer bowl and mix until thoroughly combined.



6. Add chocolate chips and combine.



7. Cover dough in air tight container and chill in refrigerator for 6-36 hours.



Prepare to Bake:

1. Preheat oven to 350°



2. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone mat.



3. Using cookie scoop, scoop dough into desired sized cookie balls.



4. Top cookie balls with extra chocolate chips, if desired.



5. Place dough balls on cool cookie sheet, making sure to leave room for cookies to expand while baking.



6 cookies per sheet is recommended to start.



6. Bake in the center rack of oven for 8-10 minutes, checking cookies at 8 minutes for browning around outer edges.

**For larger cookies, longer bake times needed.

**Watch for browning edges to know when cookies are done.



7. Once a slight browning is noted around outer edge of cookies, remove baking sheet from over and place cookie sheet on a cooking rack. The cookies will continue to bake on hot baking sheet.



8. Allow cookies to completely cool on baking sheet before transferring to serving tray or storage container.



Notes:

*GF 1:1 flour blends can contain a vast difference of ingredients among brands. I have the best success with Bobs Red Mill Blue Bag 1:1 (thicker cookie). Cup4Cup Brand GF Flour (thinner cookie).

Different GF Flour brands with provide varying results.

Cookie balls may be frozen after dough has cured for 6-36 hours.

Baked cookies may be frozen, to defrost, leave out at room temperature for an hour.

Baked cookies can be stored on counter in air tight container for several days.



Variations:

For richer flavor, brown butter and cool completely ahead of time.

Use different types of chocolate chips, peanut butter, butterscotch or toffee chips in place of chocolate chips or combine several types for a custom blend.

Add nuts for additional flavor variety.