Ginger Buttermilk Carrot Soup w/ Cilantro Parsley & Pistachio Chimichurri

Anna Klimmek is owner and chef of Happy Food MN and Culinary Wellness Company teaching people how eat for their bodies in a way that works for their lives. She is sharing a soup recipe that’s vegetarian-friendly and packed full of flavor.

Anna offers healthy cooking & lifestyle workshops for businesses designed to keep employees healthy, happy and productive both in life and at work. Click here and use promo code: TCL10 for 10% off any online cooking class.

Cilantro Parsley and Pistachio Chimichurri

Serves 6 – 8

Prep Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 5 mins

Ingredients:

1 cup Cilantro

1 cup Parsley

½ cup Pistachio

2 ea Cloves Garlic

¼ cup Lemon Juice

¾ cup Olive Oil

1 tsp Ground Cumin

½ tsp Paprika

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes

Pinch Salt

Instructions:

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender.

Serving Suggestions: Use on Steak or Fish or as a soup topper. Anything that needs just a little flavor brightener!

Ginger Buttermilk Carrot Soup

Serves 6 – 8

Prep Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 30 mins



Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Avocado or Coconut Oil

1 ea Yellow Onion (chopped)

4 ea Cloves Garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp Fresh Ginger (grated)

2 Tsp Dry Turmeric

1 lbs Carrot (large chop)

1 ea Apple (peeled & chopped)

6-8 cups Water

1 cup Buttermilk or Coconut Milk (for diary free)

4 scoops Collagen (optional)

TT Salt & Pepper

Instructions:

In a large stock pot, add avocado oil and sweat onion until translucent.

Once onions are translucent add the garlic and ginger. Allow to cook until fragrant, about a minute.

Then stir in the turmeric, carrot and apple. Add the water until just covering the vegetables.

Simmer until carrots and apple are soft and cooked through.

Remove from heat and allow to cool down just a little bit.

Then blend all together using a hand mixer or a high powered blender.

When mixture is all blended add buttermilk.

If the soup needs to be warmed up a bit for eating, slowly reheat being careful not to bring it to a boil.

Serving Suggestions: Top with yogurt, pepitas or chimichurri!

Note: This soup is also delicious eaten cold!

Cilantro Parsley and Pistachio Chimichurri Serves 6 – 8

Prep Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 5 mins Ingredients:

1 cup Cilantro

1 cup Parsley

½ cup Pistachio

2 ea Cloves Garlic

¼ cup Lemon Juice

¾ cup Olive Oil

1 tsp Ground Cumin

½ tsp Paprika

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes

Pinch Salt Instructions:

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender. Serving Suggestions: Use on Steak or Fish or as a soup topper. Anything that needs just a little flavor brightener! Ginger Buttermilk Carrot Soup Serves 6 – 8

Prep Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 30 mins



Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Avocado or Coconut Oil

1 ea Yellow Onion (chopped)

4 ea Cloves Garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp Fresh Ginger (grated)

2 Tsp Dry Turmeric

1 lbs Carrot (large chop)

1 ea Apple (peeled & chopped)

6-8 cups Water

1 cup Buttermilk or Coconut Milk (for diary free)

4 scoops Collagen (optional)

TT Salt & Pepper Instructions:

In a large stock pot, add avocado oil and sweat onion until translucent. Once onions are translucent add the garlic and ginger. Allow to cook until fragrant, about a minute. Then stir in the turmeric, carrot and apple. Add the water until just covering the vegetables. Simmer until carrots and apple are soft and cooked through. Remove from heat and allow to cool down just a little bit. Then blend all together using a hand mixer or a high powered blender. When mixture is all blended add buttermilk. If the soup needs to be warmed up a bit for eating, slowly reheat being careful not to bring it to a boil. Serving Suggestions: Top with yogurt, pepitas or chimichurri! Note: This soup is also delicious eaten cold!