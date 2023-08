Ben and Elizabeth both had the opportunity to play bartender at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. Today, we have the man behind it all, bartender extraordinaire Nick Kosevich. He’s here to show us how he makes Elizabeth’s personal cocktail, the Gin Cities Live!

The cocktail is available now at Malcolm Yards, and you can get it now until the end of August. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.