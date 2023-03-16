Garlic Guinness Mussels
Shelagh Geraghty Mullen, founder of She Cooks Design, shares her garlic Guinness mussels recipe with Ben and Elizabeth. Below you can find her recipe. To find more recipes from Shelagh, click here to visit her website.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs mussels, rinsed in cold water, scrubbed and de-bearded
- 2 tbs Irish butter
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 long red chili (or jalapeno), finely minced
- 2 tsp fresh thyme, minced
- ½ cup Guinness
- ½ cup half and half
- A handful of fresh Italian parsley, roughly minced
- Flaky sea salt
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- Crusty Irish Soda or sourdough bread for dunking.\
Instructions:
- Place a heavy-bottomed large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter and shallots and sauté for about 3 minutes until they are translucent and soft. Then add the garlic, chili, and thyme then sauté another 30 seconds or so.
- Add the mussels to the pan, and pour in the Guinness. Stir, cover, and bring to a boil for about 3 minutes. The mussels are cooked when they open up. Once they have opened up, stir in the half & half, and parsley. Stir to combine and bring to a low simmer.
- Taste the broth and add a good pinch of flaky salt and fresh cracked black pepper.
- Now quickly tip your mussels onto pre-heated bowls (as is the Irish way!) and pour a lavish portion of the Guinness broth over the top. Give a good shot of lemon juice over your bowl and serve with crusty bread and enjoy your heart out!