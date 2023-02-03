Galentines Girl’s Night
Jamie Preuss, the creator of So Happy You Liked it, shares three recipes that you can make for your girls night to celebrate Galentines!
Recipes:
Smoked Salmon Potato Bites with Whipped Cream Cheese and Dill
Honey Glazed Strawberry Baked Brie
Galentine Gimlets
2 oz passion tea infused gin*
1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
1 oz simple syrup
Dry champagne or Prosecco to top
Lime twist
Instructions:
To make a Galentine Gimlet:
Add passion tea-infused gin, lime juice, and simple syrup in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until combined.
Strain into a coupe cocktail glass and top with champagne or prosecco. Top with a lime twist and enjoy!
*For the passion tea-infused gin:
1 cup gin
2 Hibiscus Teabags
Place gin in a half pint jar. Add teabags to the gin, and swirl until the bags are entirely submerged. Allow the gin to steep at least two hours: the longer it steeps, the more intense the flavor will be!