Galentines Girl’s Night

Jamie Preuss, the creator of So Happy You Liked it, shares three recipes that you can make for your girls night to celebrate Galentines!

Recipes:

Smoked Salmon Potato Bites with Whipped Cream Cheese and Dill

Honey Glazed Strawberry Baked Brie

Galentine Gimlets

2 oz passion tea infused gin*

1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

Dry champagne or Prosecco to top

Lime twist

Instructions:

To make a Galentine Gimlet:

Add passion tea-infused gin, lime juice, and simple syrup in an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until combined.

Strain into a coupe cocktail glass and top with champagne or prosecco. Top with a lime twist and enjoy!

*For the passion tea-infused gin:

1 cup gin

2 Hibiscus Teabags

Place gin in a half pint jar. Add teabags to the gin, and swirl until the bags are entirely submerged. Allow the gin to steep at least two hours: the longer it steeps, the more intense the flavor will be!