Fruity Recipes – Kids in the Kitchen

Jessica Talbot, Coborn’s Health and Nutrition Manager, along with Stella Tadych, the daughter of TCL’s Programming Director Mandy, makes a nacho recipe with fruit and two other fruity recipes.

Go to Coborn’s Recipe Site for even more recipes!

Chicken Mango Nachos Recipe

Top chips with chicken, mango, bell pepper and cheese Place nachos under broiler to melt the cheese for 3-5 minutes. Remove from oven and top with avocado, lime, cilantro and a pinch of salt

Frozen Yogurt Dipped Mango Pops

Ingredients:

– Mango

– Nonfat plain Greek yogurt

– Honey

– 12 lollipop sticks

– Wax paper

* Optional: Mini chocolate chips

* Optional: Salted cashews

* Optional: Sprinkles

* Optional: Toasted Coconut

Instructions:

1) Cut mango into cubes

2) Combine the yogurt and honey

3) Dip each mango into yogurt

4) Sprinkle on toppings

5) Freeze to set for 1-2 hours

Fruity Mango Roll Ups Recipe

Ingredients:

– Cream cheese

– Whole wheat tortillas

– Mango

– Kiwi

– Honey

– Cinnamon

Instructions:

1) Spread cream cheese over tortillas

2) Place mangos and kiwi over 2/3rds of your tortilla

3) Drizzle honey and sprinkle cinnamon over top

4) Roll up and squeeze

5) Cut into 1/2 inch thick slices

