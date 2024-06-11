Fruity Recipes – Kids in the Kitchen
Jessica Talbot, Coborn’s Health and Nutrition Manager, along with Stella Tadych, the daughter of TCL’s Programming Director Mandy, makes a nacho recipe with fruit and two other fruity recipes.
Go to Coborn’s Recipe Site for even more recipes!
Chicken Mango Nachos Recipe
- Top chips with chicken, mango, bell pepper and cheese
- Place nachos under broiler to melt the cheese for 3-5 minutes.
- Remove from oven and top with avocado, lime, cilantro and a pinch of salt
Frozen Yogurt Dipped Mango Pops
Ingredients:
– Mango
– Nonfat plain Greek yogurt
– Honey
– 12 lollipop sticks
– Wax paper
* Optional: Mini chocolate chips
* Optional: Salted cashews
* Optional: Sprinkles
* Optional: Toasted Coconut
Instructions:
1) Cut mango into cubes
2) Combine the yogurt and honey
3) Dip each mango into yogurt
4) Sprinkle on toppings
5) Freeze to set for 1-2 hours
Fruity Mango Roll Ups Recipe
Ingredients:
– Cream cheese
– Whole wheat tortillas
– Mango
– Kiwi
– Honey
– Cinnamon
Instructions:
1) Spread cream cheese over tortillas
2) Place mangos and kiwi over 2/3rds of your tortilla
3) Drizzle honey and sprinkle cinnamon over top
4) Roll up and squeeze
5) Cut into 1/2 inch thick slices