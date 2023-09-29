Nancy Burquest makes a dessert everyone will love!

Fruity layer cake

Preheat oven to 275 degrees. Using a piece of nonstick parchment paper, draw 3 rectangles 4 x 10 inches. Place parchment on a baking sheet.

3 large egg whites

1 scant cup superfine granulated sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

¼ tsp cream of tartar

1 ounce semisweet chocolate (grated very fine)

Filling

6 ounces semisweet chocolate, plus some extra for decorating cake

2 cups heavy whipping cream (beaten)

10-12 ounces of your favorite fruit, washed and dried well

Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Gently beat in cornstarch and cream of tartar. Gradually beat in granulated sugar until very stiff and glossy.

Using a spatula, fold in grated chocolate.

Spoon the batter into a large pastry bag fitted with a 1/2 inch opening plain tip.

Pipe in straight lines across each of the 3 rectangles so lines are touching each other.

Bake in preheated oven for 1-1/2 hours, changing the position of the cookie sheet after 45 minutes.

After completion of baking, turn the oven off and let cool completely in the oven.

For filling:

Melt chocolate in the microwave. Spread over 2 of the meringue layers, let set.

Placing one of the chocolate coated meringue layers on a plate, top with about one-third of the cream and fruit spreading evenly.

Gently place the second layer on top of first layer repeating the cream and fruit again.

Repeat with the third layer.

Melt additional chocolate in the microwave and drizzle over the top of finished cake.