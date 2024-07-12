Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson gives us her recipe for incorporating nutritious fresh fruit into a delicious fruit pizza dessert.

Fruit Pizza Recipe

You can use your favorite sugar cookie recipe or pre-packaged dough to make the base of the pizza. Or use Nancy’s sugar cookie recipe as the base.

Nancy’s Sugar Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

3/4 unsalted butter

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1-3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

Directions: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Cream butter and sugar until well mixed and creamy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add to creamed ingredients mixing just until combined.

Lightly grease a 12-inch pizza pan using a baking spray. With damped hands spread dough out evenly on the pan. Bake in the oven for 13-15 minutes. Do not overbake as crust will dry out. Remove from oven and cool completely.

Cream Cheese Topping

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions: Beat together softened cream cheese with vanilla beating until smooth.

Add powdered sugar beating at a low speed of mixer until combined. On cooled cookie crust spread topping evenly over cookie.

Add your fruit toppings

Wash and dry fruits well. Do not use fruits that brown easily. Arrange fruits over the pizza and enjoy!

