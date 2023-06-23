Fourth of July desserts with Sweet Girl Treats
Any 4th of July barbeque is only as good as its desserts! So, we had to bring in an expert today to show us some perfect recipes for the holiday. Jackie Theising is the creator behind Sweet Girl Treats on Instagram, where she shares creative dessert recipes for the everyday baker. She’s here today with some variations on angel food cake that you can try for your Fourth of July BBQ!
Angel Food Cake recipe:
Ingredients for the angel food cake:
- 12 egg whites 1 ¼ cups or ~13 ounces
- 1¾ cup granulated sugar ** divided
- 1¼ cup cake flour ** or use cake flour substitution (shown above)
- 1¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
Ingredients for the whipped cream cheese topping:
- 8 ounces cream cheese 1 brick, softened to room temperature
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream cold
- fresh berries for topping
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Separate out the egg whites of 12 eggs (do this while they are cold) or measure out 1¼ (13 ounces) of carton egg whites.
- Set the egg whites aside to allow them to warm up for 20-30 minutes.
- While the egg whites warm, whisk together the dry ingredients in a medium bowl (cake flour, 1 cup of granulated sugar, salt, cream of tartar).
- Once the egg whites have sat out for 20-30 minutes whisk them on high in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or use a hand mixer (and a large bowl). Once the eggs become frothy, add ¾ cup granulated sugar. Beat on high until soft peaks form (about 4 minutes).
- Sift the dry ingredients into the whisked egg whites (or slowly pour in small portions if you don’t have a sifter). After each ¼-½ cup is added, gently fold the mixture together to incorporate the dry ingredients into the egg whites. Add the flour mixture slowly and in small portions, folding the mixture gently in between to avoid losing as much egg white volume as possible.
- Gently spoon the mixture into an ungreased tube pan. Carefully spread the mixture evenly throughout the pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until the top is light brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Spin the cake after 20 minutes for even baking.
- Once removed from the oven, immediately flip the pan over and allow the cake to cool upside down on a cooling rack (while still in the pan). Cool the cake to room temperature.
- Once the cake has cooled, flip the pan back over and run a thin knife along the edges of the pan to release the cake. Do the same with the bottom of the cake.
Steps to make the whipped cream cheese topping:
- Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment to beat the cream cheese until smooth.
- Add the sugar and extracts. Beat until well combined.
- If using a stand mixer, switch to the whisk attachment. Add the heavy cream and beat on medium-high until the mixture thickens and soft peaks form.
- Store in the fridge until you are ready to decorate the cake.
How to decorate the cake:
- Use a serrated knife to cut the angel food cake in half (horizontally).
- Spread half of the whipped topping over the first half of the cake and sprinkle with fresh berries.
- Gently place the other half of the cake on top and cover with the remaining whipped topping. Place remaining berries on top of the cake as desired.
- Store and serve chilled.
Strawberry Angel Food Cake Ice Cream recipe:
Ingredients for the strawberry ice cream:
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream (whipped to stiff peaks)
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 ounces
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 pound fresh strawberries (pureed) (~2 cups)
Ingredients for the angel food cake:
- 6 egg whites (if using carton egg whites, ½ cup or 6 ounces)
- ¾ cup granulated sugar divided (½ cup added with dry ingredients, ¼ cup added while whisking egg whites)
- ½ cup cake flour (use easy substitution listed above if you don’t have cake flour)
- ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
Steps for the angel food cake:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Separate out the egg whites of 6 eggs (do this while they are cold) or measure out ½ cup (6 ounces) of carton egg whites.
- Set the egg whites aside to allow them to warm up for 20-30 minutes.
- While the egg whites warm, whisk together the dry ingredients in a medium bowl (cake flour, ½ cup granulated sugar, salt, cream of tartar).
- Once the egg whites have sat out for 20-30 minutes whisk them on high in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or use a hand mixer (and a large bowl). Once the eggs become frothy, add ¼ cup granulated sugar. Beat on high until soft peaks form (about 4 minutes).
- Sift the dry ingredients into the whisked egg whites (or slowly pour in small portions if you don’t have a sifter). After each ¼-½ cup is added, gently fold the mixture together to incorporate the dry ingredients into the egg whites. Add the flour mixture slowly and in small portions, folding the mixture gently in between to avoid losing as much egg white volume as possible.
- Gently spoon the mixture into an ungreased 9×5-inch loaf pan. Carefully spread the mixture evenly throughout the pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top is light brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Spin the cake after 15 minutes for even baking.
- Once removed from the oven, immediately flip the pan over and allow the cake to cool upside down on a cooling rack (while still in the pan). Cool the cake to room temperature.
- Once the cake has cooled, flip the pan back over and run a thin knife along the edges of the pan to release the cake.
- Cut the cool angel food cake into 1-2 centimeter cubes and set aside.
Steps for the strawberry ice cream:
