Foraging for cocktail recipes

Bently Gillman head distiller from Tattersall Distilling tells us how we can forage for ingredients to use in cocktails.

Buy Bently’s book “Cocktails in Bloom” here.

Ground Ivory Spritz Recipe

2 OZ GROUND IVY VERMOUTH

4 OZ SPARKING WATER

TO MAKE GROUND IVY VERMOUTH:

1 CUP BLOOMING GROUND IVY

1 HANDFUL SUGAR

1 BOTTLE WHITE TABLE WINE

SPRINKLE SUGAR ON THE GROUND IVY UNTIL IT’S ALL LIGHTLY DUSTED. MASSAGE GENTLY TO SLIGHTLY BRUISE THE LEAVES AND PLACE IN AN AIRTIGHT CONTAINER. REFRIGERATE FOR ONE TO THREE DAYS. ADD THE BOTTLE OF WHITE TABLE WINE, LET SIT FOR TWO TO THREE MORE DAYS, STRAIN AND REBOTTLE. KEEP IN THE REFRIGERATOR AND ENJOY FOR UP TO ONE MONTH.

Pine Island Royale Recipe

1⁄2 OZ. PINEAPPLE WEED SYRUP

3 OZ. COCONUT WATER

1 OZ. LIME JUICE

COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS IN A GLASS WITH ICE. SHAKE INGREDIENTS AND STRAIN INTO A GLASS WITH ICE. GARNISH WITH A LIME WHEEL.

TO MAKE PINEAPPLE WEED SYRUP

1 CUP PINEAPPLE WEED FLOWERS

2 CUPS SUGAR

1 CUP WATER

COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS AND BRING TO A BOIL. REDUCE TO A SIMMER FOR 10 MINUTES, THEN REMOVE FROM HEAT AND ALLOW TO COOL. STRAIN INTO A CLEAN JAR. KEEP IN THE REFRIGERATOR AND ENJOY FOR UP TO ONE MONTH.

Forager’s Manhattan Recipe

2 OZ. TATTERSALL RYE WHISKEY

1 OZ. BURDOCK APERITIF

1 DASH ANGOSTURA BITTERS

COMBINE INGREDIENTS IN A SHAKER TIN WITH ICE AND STIR UNTIL WELL CHILLED. STRAIN INTO A COUPE GLASS AND GARNISH WITH A BRANDIED CHERRY.

Birch Cola Soda Recipe

2 OZ. BIRCH COLA SYRUP

4 OZ SODA WATER

GARNISH WITH LIME