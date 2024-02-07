TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich introduces us to Hennepin County’s Fix-It Clinic that teaches us to repair damaged items instead of throwing them away to reduce waste and save money.

Clinics are held on the second Saturday of most months from noon to 4 p.m., with the last items accepted at 3:30 p.m. Events are first come, first served. No pre-registration required.

Saturday, February 10, at Wayzata Community Church

Directions to Wayzata Community Church

125 Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata, MN 55391

