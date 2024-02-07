Fix-It Clinic
TCL Reporter Kristin Haubrich introduces us to Hennepin County’s Fix-It Clinic that teaches us to repair damaged items instead of throwing them away to reduce waste and save money.
Clinics are held on the second Saturday of most months from noon to 4 p.m., with the last items accepted at 3:30 p.m. Events are first come, first served. No pre-registration required.
Saturday, February 10, at Wayzata Community Church
Directions to Wayzata Community Church
125 Wayzata Boulevard, Wayzata, MN 55391
