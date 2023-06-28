Fireworks for the Fourth of July
TCL executive producer Mike Marcotte gives us a rundown of upcoming fireworks displays that you can attend to celebrate the Fourth of July!
Events and links:
- On July 3rd, make sure to check out Boom Island Park for a celebratory laser show! Enjoy food trucks and music during the show!
- Apple Valley Freedom Days starts today with fireworks happening on July 4th. Come to Johnny Cake Ridge Park East for music, a carnival, a car show and a parade!
- Prior Lake Rock and Rockets is July 4th at Mystic Lake Casino. Experience the fireworks show with food trucks and a concert by Gin Blossoms!
- Delano’s 4th of July Fireworks show is one of Minnesota’s oldest and largest 4th of July parade celebrations! Come experience the fireworks and fun this Tuesday at Delano’s Central Park.
- Celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Stillwater over the St. Croix River! Enjoy a day of events including the firing of Civil War cannons and live music.
- Hang out at Duluth’s Fourth Fest located at Bayfront Festival Park. They say it’s the largest fireworks show in the upper Midwest, so make sure to check it out!
- Visit Park Rapids this 4th of July for the Park Rapids Rotary Fireworks show! Located over Fish Hook River in Heartland Park, sit back and enjoy live music and a fireworks display.