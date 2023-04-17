Finding a CSA with Greener Pastures
Founder and Executive Director of Greener Pastures Sarah Carroll joins us to share how we can pick out the right community supported agriculture for all of our locally sourced needs.
Greener Pastures Farm Matchmaking:
- Shepherd’s Way Farms
- CSA Type: sheep’s milk cheese CSA
- Fairhaven Farm
- CSA Type: Cut flowers
- Abdi-Mayfield Farm
- CSA type: protein CSA and veggie/edible flower CSA
Tune in to Minnesota Live on Wednesday where Sarah will be back with Elizabeth in her kitchen with a Mother’s Day gift guide.