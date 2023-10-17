Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig shows us how to trick out regular old meatloaf for Halloween.

1/2 C bread crumbs

1/2 C milk

1 tsp. herbs (I like our roasting herbs but any sage-ish blend works)

2 lbs ground meat (beef, bison, pork, your choice)

1 egg, beaten

3/4 C freshly grated parmesan cheese

1/3 C fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp. fresh garlic, minced

1 small onion, sliced in half , reserving largest outside layer for “toenails” the rest chopped

1/4 C finely diced carrot

1/2 C finely chopped spinach

salt and pepper to taste

a few bacon slices

about 1 cup mozzarella (for “leg bones”)

Ketchup (for blood of course)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

In a large bowl, stir together bread crumbs, milk and herbs. Let sit about 5 minutes until milk is absorbed.

To the large bowl add, meat, egg, parmesan, parsley, garlic, non toe-nail onions, carrot, spinach and a few shakes of salt and pepper. Mix well but don’t overmix. Divide into two sections. Reserve about a handful from each section for the ankles

Shape into ovals and then cut toe spaces. place an onion toenail on the top of each toe.

Shape the remaining handful into a round and place on the back of each foot. Hollow out each ankle to leave a space to put mozzarella toward the end of baking. You can crumple up a little foil ball and place that into each divot so it stays in shape during baking.

wrap bacon around the ankle (use toothpicks if you need a little help keeping the bacon on) and pop into the preheated oven.

Bake 35-50 minutes until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the foot reads about 160 degrees. Add mozzarella to the ankle cavities and return to oven. Turn oven off and let sit until cheese has melted.

Serve with a squeeze or two of ketchup.