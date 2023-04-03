Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets is thinking spring today with a salad recipe with interchangeable ingredients!

FAVORITE SPRING SALAD

SERVES 4

4 oz. baby greens, such as spinach and kale, chopped or torn if desired1 recipe Passionfruit Dressing

2 grilled chicken breasts, chilled and thinly sliced

4 oz. sliced mango

4 oz. sliced pineapple wedges

4 oz. fresh goat cheese, such as Capra Goat Cheese with Honey

2 tbsp. toasted pine nuts

– thinly sliced red onion

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

Wash greens in ice-cold water; drain thoroughly in a salad spinner until very dry. Toss greens with dressing to taste in a large salad or mixing bowl. Top salad with remaining ingredients; drizzle with additional dressing to taste.

PASSIONFRUIT DRESSING

MAKES ABOUT ½ CUP

¼ cup very ripe passionfruit pulp

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey

½ tsp. gluten-free Dijon mustard

½ tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ tsp. kosher salt

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together first 7 ingredients (through lime juice). Strain to remove seeds, if desired. Season with salt and pepper. Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days. Try it served with our recipe for Favorite Spring Salad.