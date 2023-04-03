Favorite Spring Salad
Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s Markets is thinking spring today with a salad recipe with interchangeable ingredients!
SERVES 4
4 oz. baby greens, such as spinach and kale, chopped or torn if desired1 recipe Passionfruit Dressing
2 grilled chicken breasts, chilled and thinly sliced
4 oz. sliced mango
4 oz. sliced pineapple wedges
4 oz. fresh goat cheese, such as Capra Goat Cheese with Honey
2 tbsp. toasted pine nuts
– thinly sliced red onion
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
Wash greens in ice-cold water; drain thoroughly in a salad spinner until very dry. Toss greens with dressing to taste in a large salad or mixing bowl. Top salad with remaining ingredients; drizzle with additional dressing to taste.
PASSIONFRUIT DRESSING
MAKES ABOUT ½ CUP
¼ cup very ripe passionfruit pulp
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
1 tbsp. rice vinegar
2 tsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey
½ tsp. gluten-free Dijon mustard
½ tsp. freshly squeezed lime juice
¼ tsp. kosher salt
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together first 7 ingredients (through lime juice). Strain to remove seeds, if desired. Season with salt and pepper. Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days. Try it served with our recipe for Favorite Spring Salad.
- If desired, replace passionfruit pulp and orange juice with ¼ cup passionfruit juice.