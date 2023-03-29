Favorite 90s Snacks with Coborn’s

By KSTP

Jessica Talbot from Coborn’s joins us and makes classic snacks from the 90s with healthy upgrades.

Gogurt/Yogurt on the Go

Ingredients:

  • 2 C. Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
  • 1 Tbsp. Honey
  • ½ C. Raspberries
  • 4 Reusable Tubes or Storage Containers

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Feel free to “squish” the raspberries a bit as you stir!
  • Fill a reusable tube with the yogurt. Seal and keep refrigerated until enjoyed.

Bagel Bites / Veggie Loaded Pizza Bites

Ingredients:

  • 12 Mini Bagels
  • 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • ½ C. Pizza Sauce
  • ½ C. Mushrooms, diced
  • ½ C. Red Bell Pepper, diced
  • 2 C. Mozzarella Cheese, shredded
  • 1 Package Pepperonis

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400F.
  • Split the mini bagels in half and spread onto the baking sheet, with the inside facing up. Drizzle olive oil over top and bake in the oven for 5-10 minutes, or until tops start to brown.
  • Meanwhile, mix the mushrooms, red bell peppers, and pizza sauce in a bowl.
  • Then, chop the pepperonis into smaller pieces to top the bagels.
  • When the mini bagels are browned, remove them from the oven. Top each bagel half with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
  • Bake for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
  • Allow to cool and enjoy!

Herbed Blackberry Strudel / Strawberry Basil Strudel

Herbed Blackberry Strudel ingredients:

  • 2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature
  • 6 Oz. Blackberries
  • 1 C. Sugar Free Blackberry Jam
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme
  • 1 Egg, beaten
  • 3/4 C. Powdered Sugar
  • Zest of 1 Lemon
  • 2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice
  • 1/8 tsp. Vanilla

Strawberry Basil Strudel Ingredients:

  • 2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature
  • 6 Oz. Strawberries, sliced
  • 1 C. Sugar Free Strawberry Preserves
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Basil, chopped
  • 1 Egg, beaten
  • ¾ C. Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. Milk
  • 1/2 tsp. Vanilla

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Allow your puff pastry to thaw, then roll each puff pastry out into a thin sheet. Cut each sheet into 6 rectangles, making 12 total.
  • In the center of the rectangles place 1 1/2 Tbsp. of blackberry jam or strawberry preserves, leaving about ½ inch around the boarder.
  • Top with blackberries and a pinch of fresh thyme, or with strawberry and a pinch of fresh basil.
  • Spread the egg wash around the perimeter of your pastry sheet. Top with a second pastry sheet, press and pinch to glue them together.
  • Brush your egg wash on each of the strudels and use a fork to poke a hole in each top.
  • Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden.
  • While the strudels bake, make the lemon or vanilla glaze (Lemon: mix the powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla in a small bowl / Vanilla: mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a small bowl).
  • When the strudels are done baking, pull them out of the oven and allow to cool. Use a spoon to drizzle the lemon or vanilla glaze over top and enjoy!

Related Links:

Coborn’s