Favorite 90s Snacks with Coborn’s
Jessica Talbot from Coborn’s joins us and makes classic snacks from the 90s with healthy upgrades.
Gogurt/Yogurt on the Go
Ingredients:
- 2 C. Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. Vanilla
- 1 Tbsp. Honey
- ½ C. Raspberries
- 4 Reusable Tubes or Storage Containers
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Feel free to “squish” the raspberries a bit as you stir!
- Fill a reusable tube with the yogurt. Seal and keep refrigerated until enjoyed.
Bagel Bites / Veggie Loaded Pizza Bites
Ingredients:
- 12 Mini Bagels
- 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ C. Pizza Sauce
- ½ C. Mushrooms, diced
- ½ C. Red Bell Pepper, diced
- 2 C. Mozzarella Cheese, shredded
- 1 Package Pepperonis
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400F.
- Split the mini bagels in half and spread onto the baking sheet, with the inside facing up. Drizzle olive oil over top and bake in the oven for 5-10 minutes, or until tops start to brown.
- Meanwhile, mix the mushrooms, red bell peppers, and pizza sauce in a bowl.
- Then, chop the pepperonis into smaller pieces to top the bagels.
- When the mini bagels are browned, remove them from the oven. Top each bagel half with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
- Bake for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Allow to cool and enjoy!
Herbed Blackberry Strudel / Strawberry Basil Strudel
Herbed Blackberry Strudel ingredients:
- 2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature
- 6 Oz. Blackberries
- 1 C. Sugar Free Blackberry Jam
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme
- 1 Egg, beaten
- 3/4 C. Powdered Sugar
- Zest of 1 Lemon
- 2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice
- 1/8 tsp. Vanilla
Strawberry Basil Strudel Ingredients:
- 2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature
- 6 Oz. Strawberries, sliced
- 1 C. Sugar Free Strawberry Preserves
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Basil, chopped
- 1 Egg, beaten
- ¾ C. Powdered Sugar
- 2 Tbsp. Milk
- 1/2 tsp. Vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Allow your puff pastry to thaw, then roll each puff pastry out into a thin sheet. Cut each sheet into 6 rectangles, making 12 total.
- In the center of the rectangles place 1 1/2 Tbsp. of blackberry jam or strawberry preserves, leaving about ½ inch around the boarder.
- Top with blackberries and a pinch of fresh thyme, or with strawberry and a pinch of fresh basil.
- Spread the egg wash around the perimeter of your pastry sheet. Top with a second pastry sheet, press and pinch to glue them together.
- Brush your egg wash on each of the strudels and use a fork to poke a hole in each top.
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden.
- While the strudels bake, make the lemon or vanilla glaze (Lemon: mix the powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla in a small bowl / Vanilla: mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a small bowl).
- When the strudels are done baking, pull them out of the oven and allow to cool. Use a spoon to drizzle the lemon or vanilla glaze over top and enjoy!
Related Links: