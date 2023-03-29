Favorite 90s Snacks with Coborn’s

Jessica Talbot from Coborn’s joins us and makes classic snacks from the 90s with healthy upgrades.

Gogurt/Yogurt on the Go

Ingredients:

2 C. Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt

1 Tbsp. Vanilla

1 Tbsp. Honey

½ C. Raspberries

4 Reusable Tubes or Storage Containers

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients together. Feel free to “squish” the raspberries a bit as you stir!

Fill a reusable tube with the yogurt. Seal and keep refrigerated until enjoyed.

Bagel Bites / Veggie Loaded Pizza Bites

Ingredients:

12 Mini Bagels

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ C. Pizza Sauce

½ C. Mushrooms, diced

½ C. Red Bell Pepper, diced

2 C. Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1 Package Pepperonis

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Split the mini bagels in half and spread onto the baking sheet, with the inside facing up. Drizzle olive oil over top and bake in the oven for 5-10 minutes, or until tops start to brown.

Meanwhile, mix the mushrooms, red bell peppers, and pizza sauce in a bowl.

Then, chop the pepperonis into smaller pieces to top the bagels.

When the mini bagels are browned, remove them from the oven. Top each bagel half with sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

Bake for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Allow to cool and enjoy!

Herbed Blackberry Strudel / Strawberry Basil Strudel

Herbed Blackberry Strudel ingredients:

2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature

6 Oz. Blackberries

1 C. Sugar Free Blackberry Jam

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme

1 Egg, beaten

3/4 C. Powdered Sugar

Zest of 1 Lemon

2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

1/8 tsp. Vanilla

Strawberry Basil Strudel Ingredients:

2 Puff Pastry Sheets, thawed to room temperature

6 Oz. Strawberries, sliced

1 C. Sugar Free Strawberry Preserves

1 Tbsp. Fresh Basil, chopped

1 Egg, beaten

¾ C. Powdered Sugar

2 Tbsp. Milk

1/2 tsp. Vanilla

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Allow your puff pastry to thaw, then roll each puff pastry out into a thin sheet. Cut each sheet into 6 rectangles, making 12 total.

In the center of the rectangles place 1 1/2 Tbsp. of blackberry jam or strawberry preserves, leaving about ½ inch around the boarder.

Top with blackberries and a pinch of fresh thyme, or with strawberry and a pinch of fresh basil.

Spread the egg wash around the perimeter of your pastry sheet. Top with a second pastry sheet, press and pinch to glue them together.

Brush your egg wash on each of the strudels and use a fork to poke a hole in each top.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until golden.

While the strudels bake, make the lemon or vanilla glaze (Lemon: mix the powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla in a small bowl / Vanilla: mix the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla in a small bowl).

When the strudels are done baking, pull them out of the oven and allow to cool. Use a spoon to drizzle the lemon or vanilla glaze over top and enjoy!

