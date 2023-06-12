Father’s Day recipe idea with Chef Brian Ingram

By KSTP

Chef Brian Ingram joins us with a Father’s Day steak recipe that Dad is sure to love! Brian also gives us details about his newest restaurant in Eagan!

Cucumber Chimichurri Strip Steak recipe:

Ingredients

  • 1 cucumber peeled and seeds removed
  • 1/2 jalepeno, seeded
  • 1 cup cilantro
  • 1 cup green onion
  • 1 cup parsley
  • 1 cup avocado oil
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp black pepper

Steps

  1. Blend well and place in container with 4 strip steaks overnight
  2. Save 1 cup of marinade to use later
  3. Cast iron 500 degrees
  4. Char for 3 minutes per side
  5. Let rest
  6. Slice stead into thin slices
  7. Top with chimichurri
  8. Enjoy!