Father’s Day recipe idea with Chef Brian Ingram
Chef Brian Ingram joins us with a Father’s Day steak recipe that Dad is sure to love! Brian also gives us details about his newest restaurant in Eagan!
Cucumber Chimichurri Strip Steak recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber peeled and seeds removed
- 1/2 jalepeno, seeded
- 1 cup cilantro
- 1 cup green onion
- 1 cup parsley
- 1 cup avocado oil
- 1 cup red wine vinegar
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp black pepper
Steps
- Blend well and place in container with 4 strip steaks overnight
- Save 1 cup of marinade to use later
- Cast iron 500 degrees
- Char for 3 minutes per side
- Let rest
- Slice stead into thin slices
- Top with chimichurri
- Enjoy!