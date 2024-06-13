Father’s Day Cocktails

By KSTP

Ian Lowther, Beverage Director of Red Cow and Red Rabbit shares three cocktails dads will love.  

Gibson

2/3 oz Dry Vermouth
2 oz Gin
2 Dashes Orange Bitter

Stir with ice and strain into a stemmed glass
Garnish with a pickled cocktail onion


Margarita

1 tsp Simple Syrup
1 oz lime juice
1 oz Triple Sec
2 oz Tequila

Shake all ingredients together with ice
Strain into a salt rimmed glass
Garnish with lime


John Daly

2 oz vodka
3 oz lemonade
3 oz iced tea

Fill a novelty pint glass with ice, pour in vodka, lemonade and layer iced tea on top
Garnish with lemon wedge