Fashion Trends from Fashion Week

Stylist Amy Seeman is back from styling her first runway show at New York Fashion Week. Local artist and designer Arianne Zager’s was invited back to NYFW for the second year in a row. This time she enlisted Amy as her stylist to add an element of street style in a wearable way.

Amy says the three trends that you can incorporate into your closet now are treated denim, flats, and shades of yellow.

Amy recently joined the board for Fashion Group International. They are hosting an event on October 10th in Minneapolis sharing the full trend report from NYFW along with a brief style show. Follow @fgimsp on instagram for details and ticketing.