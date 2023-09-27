Fashion on a budget

By KSTP

Mall of America personal style consultant Sara Rogers shows us how to add to your fashion collection for less than 50 bucks.

Fashion on a budget (Every item under $50)

  1. DENIM: MODEL – PAULA
  2. Puffer vest: Old Navy – $50
  3. Denim shirt: H&M – $45
  4. Tank: Old Navy – $8
  5. Jeans: Old Navy – $45
  6. Clogs: Old Navy – $40
  • MAXI SKIRTS: MODEL – IRIS
  • Denim skirt: Forever 21 – $30
  • Blouse: H&M – $40
  • Cowboy boots: Zara – $50
  • FAUX LEATHER: MODEL – SAVANNAH
  • Leather pants: H&M – $40
  • Blouse: H&M – $25
  • Vest: Zara – $40
  • Sneakers: Zara – $36
  • LONGER CARDIGANS: MODEL – RHEA
  • Cardigan: H&M – $35
  • Dress: Zara -$36
  • boots: Zara – $50