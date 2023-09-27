Fashion on a budget

Mall of America personal style consultant Sara Rogers shows us how to add to your fashion collection for less than 50 bucks.

Fashion on a budget (Every item under $50)

DENIM: MODEL – PAULA Puffer vest: Old Navy – $50 Denim shirt: H&M – $45 Tank: Old Navy – $8 Jeans: Old Navy – $45 Clogs: Old Navy – $40

MAXI SKIRTS: MODEL – IRIS

Denim skirt: Forever 21 – $30

Blouse: H&M – $40

Cowboy boots: Zara – $50

FAUX LEATHER: MODEL – SAVANNAH

Leather pants: H&M – $40

Blouse: H&M – $25

Vest: Zara – $40

Sneakers: Zara – $36