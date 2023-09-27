Fashion on a budget
Mall of America personal style consultant Sara Rogers shows us how to add to your fashion collection for less than 50 bucks.
- DENIM: MODEL – PAULA
- Puffer vest: Old Navy – $50
- Denim shirt: H&M – $45
- Tank: Old Navy – $8
- Jeans: Old Navy – $45
- Clogs: Old Navy – $40
- MAXI SKIRTS: MODEL – IRIS
- Denim skirt: Forever 21 – $30
- Blouse: H&M – $40
- Cowboy boots: Zara – $50
- FAUX LEATHER: MODEL – SAVANNAH
- Leather pants: H&M – $40
- Blouse: H&M – $25
- Vest: Zara – $40
- Sneakers: Zara – $36
- LONGER CARDIGANS: MODEL – RHEA
- Cardigan: H&M – $35
- Dress: Zara -$36
- boots: Zara – $50