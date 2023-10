It’s fall and that means cider season! Jim Watkins from Sociable Cider Werks joins us with some fall inspired drinks.

Featured drinks:

Training Wheels Hazy Blueberry

Rusty Chain Cranberry Apple

For the kids: Pepin Heights hot cider, mulling spices (cinnamon, orange peel)

For the big kids: Pepin Heights hot cider, mulling spices (nutmeg, chamomile) + Bourbon.

Head to Sociable Cider Werks Saturday, October 14th for Fall Fest from 12:00 – 6:00 PM.