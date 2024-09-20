Fall apple baking

Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson joins us with her apple fritter recipe.

Recipe:

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sweetened cinnamon applesauce

1-1/3 cups apple pieces (cored, peeled and cut into very small and thin squares

Vegetable or canola oil for frying

Powdered sugar for trim or glaze

In a large saucepan add about 2 inches of oil, heat to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, applesauce and mix with a spatula until smooth. This will be a very thick batter.

Fold in the apple pieces making sure that all pieces are covered with batter.

When oil reaches the proper temperature measure about 1/4 cup of batter and drop in hot oil. Spread batter out slightly so instead of one big clump you have spread it out a bit so they cook all the way through. Fry in small batches so temperature of oil does not drop.

Fry on one side until golden brown and flip repeating on the other side until fully cooked.

Remove from oil and place on a paper towel to drain.

When slightly cooled sift powdered sugar over each fritter or drizzle with glaze.

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup half and half (more if needed to make a easy to drizzle glaze

Beat together until smooth