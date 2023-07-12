Elote Pasta Salad with Megan Sheley
If you’re heading to summer barbeques this year and are tired of always bringing the same side dish, we have a major update for you. Nutrition coach and recipe developer Megan Sheley joins us today with her elote pasta dish that combines pasta salad, corn and a whole bunch of flavor!
You can find more easy-to-follow recipes on Megan’s Instagram @megansheley.
Elote Pasta recipe
Ingredients:
- 12oz pasta
- 3c fire roasted corn
- 3/4c cotija cheese
- 1/2c fresh cilantro
- Tajin (just to sprinkle on top)
Dressing ingredients:
- 3/4c sour cream (could use Greek yogurt here)
- 1/3c mayo
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/8 tsp of cayenne
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 1 tsp lime zest (zest from 2 limes)
Directions:
- Juice from 1 lime (about 2-3 tbsp)
- Cook pasta as called for on package, drain and drizzle with olive oil in the strainer (this keeps it from sticking together while it cools).
- Make your dressing by mixing your sour cream (or greek yogurt), mayo, chili powder, garlic powder, olive oil, cayenne, salt & pepper, lime zest, and lime juice. Whisk together and set aside.
- Take your full bag of frozen roasted corn and add to a strainer and run warm water on it to thaw it out. Add about 2.5c of this corn to your pasta (save a bit for topping), add 1/2c cotija cheese (save the rest for topping), add 1/3c cilantro (save the rest for topping).
- Add about 3/4 of the dressing to the pasta and mix well. Save the rest of your dressing because you’ll want to add a bit more as it soaks up!
- Top your pasta salad with a bit more corn, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Sprinkle with tajin and enjoy!