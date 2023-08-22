It’s time to pull out the lunch boxes and start thinking about what we’re packing for our kids. A good school lunch is yummy, nutritious, and easy to make! Lisa Arnason is a mom of two and the creator of the food blog 2 Hungry Daughters. She was also featured in this month’s edition of Woodbury Magazine. Lisa is sharing her ideas for elevating the classic brown bag lunch!

Featured recipes:

Lisa has a ton of fun recipes on her website and social media. Local has magazines in Woodbury, Plymouth, Minnetonka, Edina and more. To read more, head to their website localmedia.co