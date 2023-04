Storm Creek Part 2

Did you know it takes 2,000 gallons of water to make just one pair of jeans? Fashion is considered to be the second highest polluting industry in the world. Storm Creek is hoping to change that. Kelli is at their showroom ahead of their Everyday Eco Festival, a big Earth Day event they are holding tomorrow.

