Eating From Our Roots by Maya Feller

Maya Feller is a registered dietitian and author of the new cookbook, Eating From Our Roots. Maya is in town and stopped by to tell us why it’s time to cut back on processed ingredients and learn to love traditional cooking again.

Recipe from EATING FROM OUR ROOTS. Copyright © 2023 by Maya Feller

Photography copyright © 2023 by Christine Han

Published by goop Press/Rodale Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Reprinted with permission.

Gemischter Salat (Mixed Salads)

(Switzerland)

Serves 6

Taking a lunch break is a significant part of Swiss culture. This always gave me great pleasure to see people meeting midday at restaurants, where there is a choice of menus offering warm and cold meals. Among my favorites is the mixed salad plate that is made with an assortment of vegetable-based salads all plated together for a colorful and texture-filled meal. All of the salads can be enjoyed alone or together.

For the corn salad

4 cups corn kernels, cut from about 4 fresh large

ears of corn

1 small shallot, finely sliced

Splash of apple cider vinegar

Creme fraiche

For the beet salad

4 beets, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

¼ cup fresh dill

For the carrot salad

10 ounces shredded carrots

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the cucumber salad

1 English cucumber, thinly sliced with skin on

1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For the baby green salad

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ cup apple cider vinegar

10 ounces mixed baby greens

⅓ cup fresh chives, coarsely chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

Make the corn salad: In a medium bowl, place the corn and set aside. Combine the shallots and vinegar in a small bowl, allow to sit for 5 minutes. Add the shallots and vinegar to the corn and fold the creme fraiche into the corn.

Make the beet, carrot, and cucumber salads:

Combine all the ingredients for each salad into a small bowl, mix well, and set aside.

Make the baby greens salad: Combine the mustard, olive oil, and vinegar in a mason jar and shake vigorously. Dress the greens, chives, and parsley and toss gently. To serve, place a heaping spoon of each salad on a large plate and enjoy.

Ingredient Highlight: Betalain, a water-soluble pigment, is responsible for the signature red color that is unique to beets. Beets are a great source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, all of which are essential when managing blood sugars and blood pressure.