Easy Poke Bowls

Nancy Burgeson gives us a recipe for Monday Night Meal. You can use a variety of fish from canned tuna or salmon to fresh swordfish, fresh tuna or any other firm fresh fish. Some people do not care for un-cooked fish so you can also pan fry or broil the fish. This recipe is made using canned tuna.

MARINADE SAUCE

In a medium bowl whisk together:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2-3 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp. garlic (fresh or powder)

1-2 tsp sesame oil

1 pound canned or fresh fish cut into small cubes and ready to add to sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Toss fish in marinade and let stand for 1 hour or can be refrigerated and stored overnight.

RICE

Prepare rice and set aside. You will need about 2 cups of cooked rice. Use a nice, sticky rice for this recipe such as sushi rice.

TO PREPARE FINISHED BOWL

Prepare vegetable of your choice preparing about 1 cup of each

I like to use shredded carrots, cubed cucumber, sliced green onion, bell pepper, edamame

You can also use fruit such as oranges and kiwi

FINAL TRIM

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp red wine vinegar

Sesame seeds

Salted peanuts chopped

Sprinkle over top of finished bowl