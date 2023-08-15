Easy Poke Bowls
Nancy Burgeson gives us a recipe for Monday Night Meal. You can use a variety of fish from canned tuna or salmon to fresh swordfish, fresh tuna or any other firm fresh fish. Some people do not care for un-cooked fish so you can also pan fry or broil the fish. This recipe is made using canned tuna.
MARINADE SAUCE
In a medium bowl whisk together:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. sriracha sauce
1 Tbsp soy sauce
2-3 tsp. fresh lemon juice
1/4 tsp. garlic (fresh or powder)
1-2 tsp sesame oil
1 pound canned or fresh fish cut into small cubes and ready to add to sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Toss fish in marinade and let stand for 1 hour or can be refrigerated and stored overnight.
RICE
Prepare rice and set aside. You will need about 2 cups of cooked rice. Use a nice, sticky rice for this recipe such as sushi rice.
TO PREPARE FINISHED BOWL
Prepare vegetable of your choice preparing about 1 cup of each
I like to use shredded carrots, cubed cucumber, sliced green onion, bell pepper, edamame
You can also use fruit such as oranges and kiwi
FINAL TRIM
2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tsp red wine vinegar
Sesame seeds
Salted peanuts chopped
Sprinkle over top of finished bowl