Easter Leftovers
Cookbook author, Susan Ritts, shares how you can spice up your Easter leftovers. Click here for more information on Susan’s book here.
Ham Strata
(Note: This needs to sit in the refrigerator overnight)
Ingredients:
- 10 eggs
- 2-1/2 cups skim milk
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 pound ham, thinly sliced or bite-sized chunks
- 1 loaf white bread, preferably unsliced from your favorite bakery (I like Italian)
- 10 ounces Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
- 5 chopped green onions (optional)
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- Butter to grease casserole dish
Directions:
- Butter a 9×12 inch casserole dish
- In a large bowl, beat eggs and add milk, salt, pepper and mustard. Mix well. Add onions if using, set aside.
- Cut or rip bread into 1 inch pieces. Put half of bread into the casserole dish. Top with half of the ham and half of the cheese. Layer remaining bread and repeat toppings.
- Pour egg mixture on top of bread/cheese. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Half an hour before cooking, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove strata from the refrigerator and allow to sit for 30 minutes.
- Cook strata for about an hour and 15 minutes. Check it after 1 hour. It should be puffy and light brown.
- Strata shouldn’t be “jiggly” in the center. Cook longer if needed. Cool slightly and serve. Great for brunch and dinner.
Crazy mixed-up salad
Ingredients:
- 1 lb medium to large uncooked shrimp
- 1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 4-5 hard boiled eggs
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives
- 1/3 cup capers, green onions (or red if preferred) cut up
- 10-12 small potatoes, boiled with skins on, cooled and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- CGD Seasoned Olive Oil, Original
Directions:
- Put shelled shrimp in medium sized bowl. Add enough CGD seasoned oil to coat shrimp. Let sit for about 20 minutes.
- Combine lettuce, olives, capers, feta, onion and potatoes in a large salad bowl and toss evenly mix
- Heat with a non-stick frying pan to medium-high heat and add shrimp with the CGD oil. Pan-sear about 1-2 minutes per side. Remove. Add shrimp to lettuce mixture. Dress salad with CGD and toss to evenly distribute the oil. Cut hard-boiled eggs into quarters and arrange on top of salad. Drizzle a little more CGD on top. Enjoy.
Blackberry Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1/4 cup mint sprigs
- 12 cucumber slices
- 8 tsp fine baking sugar
- 3/4 cup lime juice
- 1 cup gin
- 1 cup club soda
- ice
Directions:
- Combine first 5 ingredients in a pitcher
- Using a large spoon, press ingredients and “smash” together to release and combine flavors
- Stir in gin and club soda. Serve over ice and garnish with blackberries, cucumbers and mint