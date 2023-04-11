Cookbook author, Susan Ritts, shares how you can spice up your Easter leftovers. Click here for more information on Susan’s book here.

Ham Strata

(Note: This needs to sit in the refrigerator overnight)

Ingredients:

10 eggs

2-1/2 cups skim milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 pound ham, thinly sliced or bite-sized chunks

1 loaf white bread, preferably unsliced from your favorite bakery (I like Italian)

10 ounces Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

5 chopped green onions (optional)

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Butter to grease casserole dish

Directions:

Butter a 9×12 inch casserole dish

In a large bowl, beat eggs and add milk, salt, pepper and mustard. Mix well. Add onions if using, set aside.

Cut or rip bread into 1 inch pieces. Put half of bread into the casserole dish. Top with half of the ham and half of the cheese. Layer remaining bread and repeat toppings.

Pour egg mixture on top of bread/cheese. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Half an hour before cooking, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove strata from the refrigerator and allow to sit for 30 minutes.

Cook strata for about an hour and 15 minutes. Check it after 1 hour. It should be puffy and light brown.

Strata shouldn’t be “jiggly” in the center. Cook longer if needed. Cool slightly and serve. Great for brunch and dinner.

Crazy mixed-up salad

Ingredients:

1 lb medium to large uncooked shrimp

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped into bite-sized pieces

4-5 hard boiled eggs

1/2 cup kalamata olives

1/3 cup capers, green onions (or red if preferred) cut up

10-12 small potatoes, boiled with skins on, cooled and cut into bite-sized pieces

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

CGD Seasoned Olive Oil, Original

Directions:

Put shelled shrimp in medium sized bowl. Add enough CGD seasoned oil to coat shrimp. Let sit for about 20 minutes.

Combine lettuce, olives, capers, feta, onion and potatoes in a large salad bowl and toss evenly mix

Heat with a non-stick frying pan to medium-high heat and add shrimp with the CGD oil. Pan-sear about 1-2 minutes per side. Remove. Add shrimp to lettuce mixture. Dress salad with CGD and toss to evenly distribute the oil. Cut hard-boiled eggs into quarters and arrange on top of salad. Drizzle a little more CGD on top. Enjoy.

Blackberry Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup mint sprigs

12 cucumber slices

8 tsp fine baking sugar

3/4 cup lime juice

1 cup gin

1 cup club soda

ice

Directions: