Duluth Pack

Minnesota-based company, Duluth Pack, gifted Ed Sheeran some custom gear last weekend during his visit in Minneapolis. He’s one of many celebrities who have received Duluth Pack items during their time in the land of 10,000 lakes. Andrea Johnson from Duluth Pack is here now to tell us all about the company!

Duluth Pack has a special deal just for TCLers! You can receive 15% off one online order until 12:00pm on Thursday, 8/17, just use the promo code TC Live.

We also have a giveaway! Duluth Pack is giving away a black zippered round duffel ($205) to one lucky viewer. To enter, just head to our Instagram page and find the Duluth Pack post. You have until noon on 8/17 to enter. Good luck!