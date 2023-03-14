Drinks with O’Donovan’s Irish Pub

We’re counting down the days to St. Patty’s Day on Friday. And if you plan to celebrate the day in true fashion, it does not get more authentic Irish than O’Donovan’s Irish Pub in Minneapolis!

The owner of O’Donovans and a true native of the Emerald Isle, Dermot Cowley, shares some authentic Irish cocktails with us.

Join in the St. Patrick’s day fun at O’Donovan’s with live music starting at noon.

12 pm “Gus the Bardic Troubadour”

3.30 pm “We Lucky Few”

8pm “Brian Boru Pipe Band”

8.30pm “Wild Colonial Bhoys”

Cocktails:

Irish coffee

5 oz coffee

1.5 oz Slane Whiskey

Whipped cream



Keeper’s heart mule

1.5 oz Keeper’s Heart Irish/American Whiskey

5 oz Owen’s ginger beer



Irish old fashioned

2 oz Red Locks Irish Whiskey

1 oz spiced cherry & orange Haven Tonic, shaken

Topped with 4 oz club soda