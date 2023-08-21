Drinks with Drew: Hawaii Edition
TCL photographer Drew Schingen joins us with some Aloha State inspired cocktails!
To help the victims of Maui’s wildfires, visit the Maui Strong Fund website to learn more or to donate.
Hawaiian Mimosa
- 1 oz coconut rum
- 2 oz cold pineapple juice
- Top with sparkling wine
Garnish with pineapples or cherries!
Big Island Breeze
- 2 oz vodka
- 1 1/2 oz cranberry juice
- 3 oz pineapple juice
Garnish with 2 lime wheels!
Mai Tai
- 3 oz pineapple juice
- 2 oz orange juice
- 1 1/2 oz spiced rum
- 1 1/2 coconut flavored rum
- 1 tsp grenadine syrup
Garnish with pineapple slices or cherries!