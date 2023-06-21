Drinks with Drew!
Being that today is the longest day of the year, you want to enjoy being outside in the sunlight as much as you can. TCL photographer Drew Schingen has great drinks that you can enjoy on the patio that are as easy as 1, 2, 3.
- Mint Julep
- 8 mint leaves
- ½ oz honey
- 2 oz bourbon
- Garnish: mint sprig
- Moscow Mule
- 1 ½ oz ounces vodka
- ½ fluid oz lime juice
- ice cubes
- ½ cup ginger ale
- 1 lime wedge for garnish
- Sea Breeze cocktail
- 2 oz vodka
- 2 oz grapefruit juice
- 3 oz cranberry juice
- Ice cubes
- Sea Breeze mocktail
- 2 oz ginger ale
- 2 oz grapefruit juice 60ml
- 3 oz cranberry juice cocktail sweetened cranberry juice, 90ml
- Ice cubes