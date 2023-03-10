Drinks with Drew
Ben and Elizabeth pick which cocktail office mixologist Drew Schingen makes best.
Margarita
- 1 oz. Triple sec
- 1 oz. lime juice
- 2 oz. tequila
- Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Lime slice, salt the rim
Sunny Day
- 1 parts vodka
- 2 parts mango
- 3 parts orange
- 4 parts sparkling wine
- Mix together
Wisconsin Old Fashioned
- 2 oz. brandy
- 4 dashes bitters
- 2 small wedges of orange
- 1 cocktail cherry
- Top with 7UP
- Olives garnish
If you want to see Drew in person, he is at American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park every second Thursday hosting the L.O.L. Legion of Laughs showcase.