Drinks at Nine Mile Brewing
Given the fact that TCL is live from Nine Mile Brewing, Ben and Elizabeth couldn’t go the entire show without trying some top sellers at Nine Mile. Minnesota Live’s Chris Egert joins to sample some drinks from head brewer John Leingang.
- CURRENT OBSESSION
NUMBER ONE SELLER
NEW ENGLAND IPA
ABV – 7.1%
LONDON ALE YEAST STRAIN WITH WHEAT AND OATS
2. HAT TRICK!! TRIPLE BERRY SOUR
COLLAB WITH THE MINNESOTA WHITECAPS HOCKEY TEAM
SELLING IT AT THE RICHFIELD ICE ARENA
RASPBERRY, BLACKBERRY AND BLUEBERRY PUREES
3. SHADOW’S EMBRACE – BARLEY WINE
4. FRIGID DIGITS A COLD IPA
DONE IN COLLABORATING WITH FALLING KNIFE BREWERY