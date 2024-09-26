Dessert Drinks with Drew

Photographer and office mixologist shares some of his favorite dessert drinks.

White Russian

2 oz. Kahlúa

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. heavy cream

Fill a rocks glass with ice. In a small measuring cup, combine vodka and Kahlúa. Pour vodka mixture into glass, then pour cream over.

Brandy Alexander

1 oz. brandy

1 oz. dark crème de cacao

2 oz. heavy cream

Ice

Step 1: Fill a cocktail glass with ice water. In a cocktail shaker, combine cognac, crème de cacao, and cream. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very frosty, about 30 seconds.

Step 2: Empty cocktail glass.

Grasshopper

1 oz. green creme de menthe

1 oz. ounce white creme de cacao

2 oz. heavy cream

Add the green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao and heavy cream into a cocktail into glass with ice and stir vigorously until well-chilled.