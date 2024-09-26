Dessert Drinks with Drew
Photographer and office mixologist shares some of his favorite dessert drinks.
White Russian
2 oz. Kahlúa
1 oz. vodka
1 oz. heavy cream
Fill a rocks glass with ice. In a small measuring cup, combine vodka and Kahlúa. Pour vodka mixture into glass, then pour cream over.
Brandy Alexander
1 oz. brandy
1 oz. dark crème de cacao
2 oz. heavy cream
Ice
Step 1: Fill a cocktail glass with ice water. In a cocktail shaker, combine cognac, crème de cacao, and cream. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very frosty, about 30 seconds.
Step 2: Empty cocktail glass.
Grasshopper
1 oz. green creme de menthe
1 oz. ounce white creme de cacao
2 oz. heavy cream
Add the green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao and heavy cream into a cocktail into glass with ice and stir vigorously until well-chilled.