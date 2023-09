Designer looks at affordable prices

Luxury brands like Prada. Saint Laurent, and Max Mara are filling the runways with their fall designs. The designer looks also come with a high price tag! Fashion Creative Director, Isaiah King, shows us how to get the look at a more affordable price.

Look #1 –

Designer look Monochromatic look from Max Mara

Their cost: $2900-4900

Local Affordable look from Primp Boutique & Opitz Outlet



Model: Madison Jackson

– Emerson dress, Primp $52.50

– Ralph Lauren coat, Opitz $108 (originally retailed for $360)

– Purse, Primp $48.50

– Earrings, Primp $24.50

Total Cost: $333.50

Look #2 –

Designer look from Prada – maxi skirt & sweater

– Crew neck sweater $1,820

– Embroidered maxi skirt $11,500

Their total cost: $13,320

Local Affordable look from Primp Boutique

Model: Sophia Nocho Iverson

– Sweater $68.50

– Denim Skirt $62.50

– Purse $34.50

– Earrings $24.50

Total Cost: $190



Look #3 –

Designer look from The Row – Wool strapless slip dress

Their Cost: $2,450

Local Affordable look from Primp Boutique

Model: Jen Hofwegen

– Dress $52.50

– Necklace $26.50

– Purse $48.50

Total Cost: $127.50

Look #4 –

Designer look from Saint Laurent – Vest and denim combo

Their cost: $1590

Local Affordable look from Primp Boutique

Model: Devon Erickson

– Vest $64.50

– Jeans $98.50

– Loafers $48.50

– Necklace $18.50

– Earrings $8.00

Total Cost: $238