Denim Maxi Skirts with Amy Seeman
Amy Seeman joins Ben and Kristin in the studio to share how to wear a denim maxi skirt in 2023. If you would like to hear more of Amy’s fashion tips, click here to buy tickets to her upcoming fashion show. The La Cabana Runway Show takes place on Tuesday, May 23rd located at The Beach Club in Minneapolis. General admission for the show is $75. You can also follow Amy on Instagram “@mamaseeman”. For more information from Amy’s segment, look below.
Model 1: Brianna Plank – owner of online retailer Brenmarke
- Midi and maxi length denim skirts are one of the biggest trends in 2023. You either love it or you hate it because it reminds you of your awkward teenage years.
- I love it because it’s better than denim shorts and it’s a perfect transition piece for all seasons.
- A way to style it so it feels effortlessly cool is with a simple top that has a little shoulder detail either in a ruffle or a shoulder pad.
Model 2: Araceli Perez
- Here’s another midi denim skirt in a slightly different style because sometimes you need to see it more than once to decide whether or not you are here for it.
- One tip to keep it from feeling too youthful is to pair it with something a bit more refined and sophisticated versus floral and feminine.
- The front slit on this skirt helps to break up all the heavy denim and can show off either a bit more leg or a great tall boot.
Model 3: Sophia Hardcastle
- The trend with skirts in general is a longer hemline as in this satin maxi.
- This style is a fun alternative to a dress for a fancier occasion when paired with heels.
Top ideas are endless from a bomber to a blazer, a simple ribbed tank, or a knotted blouse. You’ll have no shortage of options to keep it in rotation.