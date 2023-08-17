Delicious tomato recipes with Susan Ritts
Susan Ritts is a cookbook author and the creator of Putting on the Ritts custom catering and Crazy Good Dressing. She’s here with some tasty ways you can use fresh tomatoes during the tomato season!
Tomato, Artichoke and Burrata Salad recipe
Ingredients
- 3-4 heirloom tomatoes, sliced
- 2 jars marinated artichoke hearts, sliced
- 1 or 2 balls burrata
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced basil
- olive oil
Directions
- Put burrata in center of platter
- Arrange tomato slices and artichoke in circular pattern around the burrata
- Scatter basil slices on top of vegetables
- Drizzle platter with olive oil and salt and pepper to taste
Roasted Tomato & Bread Salad recipe
Ingredients
- 5 cups cherry tomatoes
- 5 cups cubed French bread
- 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted
- 1 tbs minced garlic
- Crazy Good Dressing seasoned olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Toss tomatoes in a few tbs of CGD and arrange on non-stick cookie sheet
- Toss bread in 2 tbs CGD oil and space on a second non-stick cookie sheet
- Put tomatoes on top rack and bread cubes on second rack under tomatoes
- Roast tomatoes & bread about 25 minutes. The tomato skins should split & wrinkle
- Add garlic to tomatoes for the last 5 minutes of baking. Toss once
- Roast bread until light brown & toasted
- Put tomatoes & bread in large bowl. Add olives & toss to combine. Drizzle CGD over salad & toss again
Roasted Tomato & Polenta Pie recipe
Ingredients
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 white onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cups milk
- cgd seasoned oil or olive oil
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup fontina cheese, cubed
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced basil
- 2 tbs butter
- 2 tbs minced garlic
- 1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- In a bowl, combine tomatoes & onion and drizzle with 2 tbs CGD or olive oil with salt & pepper to taste
- Roast for about 15-20 minutes or until tender. Lightly coat a tart pan with removeable bottom with cooking spray and in a large saucepan, bring milk to simmer over medium heat
- In a bowl, combine cornmeal, water and 1 tsp salt. Stir cornmeal mixture slowly into heated milk and cook & stir until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook 7-8 minutes
- Stir in cheese, basil, butter, garlic. Cook 4-5 minutes until thick and creamy
- Arrange roasted veggies on top of polenta & bake in oven for 15 minutes
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with parmesan cheese and cool for 45 minutes
- When serving, remove sides of pan, cut into wedges