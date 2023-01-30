We welcome in Galentines Week with a fun event combining cupcakes and beer. Amy Brace, owner of Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe in Hopkins, and Megan Park, co-founder of Unmapped Brewing, share more about the delightful experience of trying the two together.

This event will take place at Unmapped Brewing in Minnetonka on Valentine’s Day. Tickets are on sale through February 11th and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets ($45 each) Include:

5 Unmapped Brewing Co. Tasting Beers⁠

10 Mini Cupcakes — 2 per beer ⁠

Flavor Explanation Card⁠