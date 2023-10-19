Creative Trays

Interior designer and founder of Smith + Trade Mercantile in Stillwater, Kelli Kaufer, shows some fun and creative trays that you can make for gifts.

Smith + Trade is partnering with the iconic Faribault Wool for their “Spread the Warmth” campaign. For every Faribault Wool bed blanket sold, Faribault Wool donates a high quality blanket to a child experiencing homelessness.

Shop Smith + Trade on Saturday, October 21st between noon and 3:00 PM. For each bed blanket sold at Smith + Trade, we are also donating a blanket. 2 blankets will be donated, this goes until Thanksgiving.

The blankets will be going to a local nonprofit here in the cities. ‘My Very Own Bed’ in Minneapolis.

Their mission is to give children their very own bed when they are transitioning to permanent housing – a place to sleep, dream, be warm and safe. Or click here and purchase a blanket online and enter the code: MercMatch241 and two blankets will be donated.