Creamy Corn Gnocchi with chef Robin Asbell
Creamy Corn Gnocchi with chef Robin Asbell
We’re in the middle of Minnesota’s sweet corn season and you don’t have to wait until the fair to get your fix! Vegetarian cookbook author, Robin Asbell, is here to make her creamy corn gnocchi dish.
Creamy Corn Gnocchi recipe
Ingredients
- 1 pound gnocchi, vac pac
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion
- 3 large corn on the cob, kernels removed to make 3 cups
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/2 cup cream – vegans can sub unsweetened non-dairy cream
- 4 cups baby spinach, chopped
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved
- 4 ounces feta cheese, cubed – vegans use Violife feta
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
Directions
- Put on a pot of salted water to cook the gnocchi, when it boils, cook for 2-3 minutes, or according to package directions. Keep warm.
- In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, drizzle the olive oil. Add the onion and sauté until it starts to sizzle, then turn down the heat to medium-low. Cook for at least 5 minutes, longer if you have time to caramelize.
- Add the corn kernels and salt and stir, increasing the heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until the corn is browned in spots, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, then stir in the cream and bring to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes, then stir in the spinach and grape tomatoes.
- As soon as the spinach is wilted and the tomatoes are heated through, stir in feta and serve topped with basil.