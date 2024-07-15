Susan Ritts, creator of Putting it on the Ritts, gives us her recipe for her Crazy Mixed Up Summer Salad using her Crazy. Good. Dressing. seasoned olive oil.

Crazy Mixed Up Summer Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 LB large shrimp, sautéed in CGD Seasoned Olive Oil

6 Hard Boiled Eggs, quartered

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 bag arugula

3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

6 plum tomatoes (or other favorite varieties), 3 cut into wedges and 3 chopped

1 bag small potatoes, boiled and cooled, some cut in half (depending on size)

1 cup kalamata olive, halved (optional)

1/3 cup capers

1/2 cup chopped red onion and 3 chopped green onions

CGD Seasoned Olive Oil

In large serving bowl combine greens, red onions, 1/2 cup feta, potatoes, 1/2 cup olives, chopped tomatoes and 1/2 seared shrimp. Dress with CGD Seasoned Oil and toss to combine. Layer on top in this order: remaining shrimp, tomato wedges, egg quarters. Sprinkle capers, remaining olives, remaining feta and green onion over salad. Lightly dress with additional CGD and serve!

Crazy Mixed Up Summer Salad Serves 4 Ingredients:

1 LB large shrimp, sautéed in CGD Seasoned Olive Oil

6 Hard Boiled Eggs, quartered

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 bag arugula

3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce

6 plum tomatoes (or other favorite varieties), 3 cut into wedges and 3 chopped

1 bag small potatoes, boiled and cooled, some cut in half (depending on size)

1 cup kalamata olive, halved (optional)

1/3 cup capers

1/2 cup chopped red onion and 3 chopped green onions

CGD Seasoned Olive Oil In large serving bowl combine greens, red onions, 1/2 cup feta, potatoes, 1/2 cup olives, chopped tomatoes and 1/2 seared shrimp. Dress with CGD Seasoned Oil and toss to combine. Layer on top in this order: remaining shrimp, tomato wedges, egg quarters. Sprinkle capers, remaining olives, remaining feta and green onion over salad. Lightly dress with additional CGD and serve!