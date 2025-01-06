Cozy Cooking Challenge: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili
Reporter Kristin Haubrich kicks off our Cozy Cooking Challenge Week with a recipe for a slow cooker turkey chili.
Ingredients:
1 Tbs Olive Oil
1Pd Ground Turkey
2 (10.75 oz) cans tomato soup
1 can black beans, drained
1 can kidney beans, drained
1 can chili beans
½ yellow onion chopped
2 Tbs chili powder
½ Tbs garlic powder
½ Tbs ground cumin
1 pinch ground black pepper
Bag of frozen corn
Red & yellow peppers
Instructions:
-Add turkey and onion to skillet, cook over medium heat until onion is soft and turkey is cooked through
-Coat the bottom of crock pot with olive oil
-Add ground turkey and onion
-Chop peppers and add to crock pot
-Combine all ingredients into crock pot
*Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours
*Chili topping ideas: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips