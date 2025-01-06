Cozy Cooking Challenge: Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Reporter Kristin Haubrich kicks off our Cozy Cooking Challenge Week with a recipe for a slow cooker turkey chili.

Ingredients:

1 Tbs Olive Oil

1Pd Ground Turkey

2 (10.75 oz) cans tomato soup

1 can black beans, drained

1 can kidney beans, drained

1 can chili beans

½ yellow onion chopped

2 Tbs chili powder

½ Tbs garlic powder

½ Tbs ground cumin

1 pinch ground black pepper

Bag of frozen corn

Red & yellow peppers

Instructions:

-Add turkey and onion to skillet, cook over medium heat until onion is soft and turkey is cooked through

-Coat the bottom of crock pot with olive oil

-Add ground turkey and onion

-Chop peppers and add to crock pot

-Combine all ingredients into crock pot

*Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours

*Chili topping ideas: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips

1 Tbs Olive Oil

1Pd Ground Turkey

2 (10.75 oz) cans tomato soup

1 can black beans, drained

1 can kidney beans, drained

1 can chili beans

½ yellow onion chopped

2 Tbs chili powder

½ Tbs garlic powder

½ Tbs ground cumin

1 pinch ground black pepper

Bag of frozen corn

Red & yellow peppers Instructions: -Add turkey and onion to skillet, cook over medium heat until onion is soft and turkey is cooked through -Coat the bottom of crock pot with olive oil -Add ground turkey and onion -Chop peppers and add to crock pot -Combine all ingredients into crock pot *Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3 hours *Chili topping ideas: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips