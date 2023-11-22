Cornish hens with walnuts and pomegranate
Earlier this year, Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard visited the country of Turkey. She’s excited to share a recipe with the vibrant flavors of the country.
Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, AmaliaLatinGourmet.com
Serves 2-4
2 Cornish hens, patted dry
Biber spice blend: dried hot chile, coriander seeds, dried oregano
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbs ghee (clarified butter)
1 cup minced yellow onion
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp sugar or to taste
1 cup pomegranate juice or ½ cup of paste
1 cup water or chicken stock
Juice of 1 lemon
1 cup crushed toasted walnuts
Garnish: mint, and pomegranate seeds
Rub the cornish hens with the spice blend and season with salt and pepper.
Add the oil and ghee to a heavy pan. Brown the cornish hens all over. Remove from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan, stir in the onions and garlic and fry for 2 minutes. Add the cinnamon and sugar. Pour over the pomegranate, lemon juice, and water or chicken stock. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Bring the liquid to a quick boil, return the hens to the pan, cover with foil, and transfer to a preheated 375-degree oven and braise until the hens register 165 degrees. Garnish.
Note: during braising, add more liquid (water or chicken stock) if the mixture becomes dry. Serve with a simple Turkish rice pilav (pilaf).