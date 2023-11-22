Cornish hens with walnuts and pomegranate

Earlier this year, Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard visited the country of Turkey. She’s excited to share a recipe with the vibrant flavors of the country.

Follow Amalia on Instagram @amaliamorenodamgaard.

Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, AmaliaLatinGourmet.com

Serves 2-4

2 Cornish hens, patted dry

Biber spice blend: dried hot chile, coriander seeds, dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbs ghee (clarified butter)

1 cup minced yellow onion

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp sugar or to taste

1 cup pomegranate juice or ½ cup of paste

1 cup water or chicken stock

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup crushed toasted walnuts

Garnish: mint, and pomegranate seeds

Rub the cornish hens with the spice blend and season with salt and pepper.

Add the oil and ghee to a heavy pan. Brown the cornish hens all over. Remove from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, stir in the onions and garlic and fry for 2 minutes. Add the cinnamon and sugar. Pour over the pomegranate, lemon juice, and water or chicken stock. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Bring the liquid to a quick boil, return the hens to the pan, cover with foil, and transfer to a preheated 375-degree oven and braise until the hens register 165 degrees. Garnish.

Note: during braising, add more liquid (water or chicken stock) if the mixture becomes dry. Serve with a simple Turkish rice pilav (pilaf).

